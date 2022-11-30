ENEA, the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development, underlines how, in our daily lives, it is increasingly important to adopt virtuous behaviors in limiting our carbon footprint. The recommendation involves the choices of mobility, optimal use of resources and attention to the principles of the circular economy. The advantages are both economic, to contain spending, and ecological, to combat climate change and be more sustainable.

More efficiency and more savings

In the residential sector, as well as in the working environment, there is ample room for improvement that can be put into practice to make buildings less energy-intensive when evaluating the renewal of the system. The insulation of the walls and windows is one of the elements to consider, which must go hand in hand with the plant and machinery.





Equipping your home or office with more efficient heating systems, which can lead to energy savings and, at the same time, a reduced impact on the environment is a choice of responsibility, which can be done with the adoption of more effective systems, which heat better, in less time and help purify the air we breathe.

According to RSE, the Energy System Research Company controlled by the Energy Services Manager, for the development of research activities in the electro-energy sector, heat pumps play a key role in achieving the decarbonisation objectives.

In solutions integrated with other renewable technologies, heat pump technology represents a strategic element in achieving the “electrification of services” by directing the supply logic increasingly towards renewable sources.

The electrification of consumption in the residential sector and the introduction of technological innovation and digitization will allow the end user to become an active part of the energy transition, enabling him not only to better manage his consumption, but also to interact with the electricity grid (for example by reselling the surplus energy produced with panels) and with other active users (as in the model of Energy Communities or collective self-consumption).

The advantages of an air conditioner with “heat pump” technology

Heat pumps owe their efficiency to the very simple operating principle: they use the energy naturally present in the external environment to heat or cool the rooms.

In winter, the heat pump collects thermal energy from the main elements present in nature, at low temperatures, and transfers it inside the rooms at high temperatures (hence the name “pump”) to obtain their heating . To ensure maximum efficiency and be reliable over time and in all conditions of use, it is important that all the machine components are of high quality.

Daikin heat pumps are designed and manufactured in Europe according to the strictest Japanese standards and take advantage of the best technology to set the temperature you want in your home, keeping it uniform and constant. The advantages of a Daikin heat pump can be summarized in four characteristics: reduction of consumption, their control in terms of monitoring and programming, speed of reaching the required temperature and comfort of use.





Up to 50% less energy consumption

Daikin technology is engineered to optimize energy consumption. The reduction in energy consumption of a Daikin heat pump reaches 50% compared to a traditional gas boiler, cooling and heating the rooms from the outside air through renewable and sustainable energies.

Monitor to optimize

With the Daikin Onecta app, exclusive to Daikin, it is possible to control the system remotely and customize consumption monitoring according to your needs with daily, weekly or monthly details, without surprises in the bill. Via smartphone or from your own device, it is possible to heat or cool the rooms only where and when necessary, limiting the rooms and times, reducing consumption and above all energy waste.

Speed ​​and comfort

Daikin air conditioners ensure that the set temperature is reached in just a few minutes and with maximum efficiency, even in large spaces. The air distribution is uniform and constant, such as to avoid uncomfortable direct air flows. Furthermore, the air purification technology of Daikin air conditioners guarantees clean air which is essential for the well-being of our body. Daikin’s experience is an added value also for noise pollution: maximum silence is ensured by the design and use of durable components, resistant to mechanical and thermal stress and reliable over time.





Daikin has always been synonymous with comfort and quality and, thanks to the free Kizuna warranty extension, the coverage extends in addition to the basic 2-year warranty. Air conditioning your rooms in a more sustainable way and saving immediately is possible.

