Acer Nitro 5 buy cheap from 1399€ (05/2023)

The Acer Nitro 5 is a 17.3-inch notebook aimed at gamers. The elaborate design with eye-catching RGB keyboard lighting shows at first glance who this device is designed for. Due to its size, it is intended as an almost fully-fledged desktop replacement and rather less as a conveniently transportable notebook.

Not everyone has the opportunity to set up a fully-fledged desktop gaming PC or has to be flexible at all times due to private or professional influences. Especially in such cases, a large gaming notebook can make sense as a halfway adequate replacement. Anyone who counts themselves among them can Acer Nitro 5 rely on strong hardware and a large 17.3″ display. You can currently get the large gaming notebook for 1399,00€ on Mediamarkt.de.

Technical specifications

Inside works a Intel Core i7-11800H Processor with 8 cores and 16 threads (2.3 GHz, Turobo up to 4.60 GHz), supported by 16 GB DDR4 RAM. The data are on a moderately dimensioned 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. Even if the processor is no longer the very latest, it still offers more than enough performance for everyday use, demanding tasks (image and video editing) or modern games.

The 17.3″ display with IPS panel has a Full HD resolution and offers a pretty brisk 144Hz refresh rate. As an operating system Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

One Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics card with 6 GB GDDR6 memory (max 95W TDP) provides the necessary graphics performance. This is located in the middle performance segment and can display current games in Full HD resolution with medium to high details at high frame rates, so that you can also take advantage of the display’s brisk 144 Hz refresh rate.

ports and connectivity

The Acer Nitro 5 offers a variety of connections: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.1 (10 Gb/s), 3x USB-A 3.0 (5 Gb/s), 1x Ethernet and 1x 3.5mm audio connection. Wireless connections are possible via WLAN 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. An obligatory 0.9 MP front camera is installed for video conferences.

height and weight

With dimensions of 403.5 x 24.9 x 280 mm and a weight of 2.7 kg the Acer Nitro 5 is moderately large and heavy for a gaming notebook in this performance class. The built Battery with a capacity of 57.5 Wh can ideally provide up to 8 hours of runtime. However, if the notebook is used, it quickly becomes only 1.5 hours.