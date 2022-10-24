Nakon and Spider have hit a date, and Rebar players can look forward to jumping into the action RPG’s first DLC. As noted in the press release, we’ve been told that the secret post-launch content, called Cagliostro, will be released on November 10, 2022, and will feature a range of new content.

As for what this new content is, we promise a brand new level, a new questline, another boss, five new weapons, a bunch of new enemies and some variants of existing ones, two new characters and some side quests, It can even take you back to locations in the base game.

The storyline behind Cagliostro’s secret was also briefly mentioned, with the press release reading: “In this new mission, you find yourself embroiled in a gripping story involving the king’s agent, Count Cagliostro. After exploring St. Louis Hospital, no one returns unscathed – a secret being Louis XVI’s hidden new area.

it goes on to say “In this dark adventure, you must outwit Cagliostro’s Mesmer-style machines. You’ll meet new enemies and unlock new weapons and outfits. Get ready to discover what’s automatic about being the king. The shocking truth about machine-powered alchemy?

It should be said that to access this DLC you will need to complete the Bastille quest in the main game, which is quite a fair distance in the storyline, so if you’re going on day one (when it arrives on PC) be sure to The Secret of Cagliostro arrives at the point before the PS5 and Xbox series consoles.