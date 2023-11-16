Achilles: Legends Untold – A New Take on a Greek Mythology Classic

The Legend of Achilles Continues: A New Take on a Greek Myth

The story of Achilles, the greatest hero in Greek mythology, has captivated audiences for centuries. The tale of his invincibility, save for his heel, and his ultimate demise at the hands of Paris, the Trojan prince, is well-known. But now, a new video game, Achilles: Legends Untold, offers a fresh take on this ancient legend.

In this new game, players take on the role of Achilles himself during the Trojan War. The game immediately throws players into chaos, as they navigate through the war-torn landscape. The first major boss fight in the game is against Paris, who ultimately kills Achilles – not with his infamous arrow through the heel, but through sheer brute force. However, much to the surprise of players, Achilles does not remain dead. Instead, he wakes up in the realm of the dead, with a chance to rewrite his own history if he can conquer the horrors lurking in the underworld.

Achilles: Legends Untold follows the template of the popular “Soulsborne” games, offering a challenging and unforgiving gameplay experience. While it draws inspiration from these games, it also introduces its own unique storyline, creating a fresh and intriguing take on the beloved Greek myth.

Despite its compelling narrative, the game falls short in terms of graphics and technical performance. The visuals, character animations, and controls are lacking in quality, giving the game an outdated feel. While the gameplay mechanics are reminiscent of the Souls games, they are not as smooth and responsive, resulting in a somewhat clunky overall experience.

For those with a passion for Greek mythology and a love for challenging gameplay, Achilles: Legends Untold may offer an engaging experience. However, the game’s technical shortcomings and lack of polish make it difficult to justify its full price.

Achilles: Legends Untold undoubtedly has its strengths, telling a new story within the framework of a beloved myth. However, it falls short of its potential, leaving players with a game that, while enjoyable for a time, may not have lasting appeal.

Share this: Facebook

X

