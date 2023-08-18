ADIA and CapitalG enter the shareholding framework of TeamSystem

TeamSysteman Italian tech company that develops digital solutions for business management, is confirmed as unstoppable in its mission to bring the digital transformation to businesses and professionalssouthern Europe expanding the portfolio of products and services.

Investments by a wholly owned subsidiary of theAbu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) – globally diversified investment institution on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi – e CapitalG – Alphabet’s independent growth fund that invests in top-level companies – represent a new and fundamental step towards consolidating its leadership.

Global investors lend a hand to TeamSystem



After the recent investment by Silver Lake, the entry of ADIA and CapitalG into the shareholding framework of TeamSystem demonstrates the international recognition of the Italian company and its future-oriented vision. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and CapitalG are not just investors, but true strategic partners who share TeamSystem’s enthusiasm and determination in redefining the digital landscape of European companies.

This new phase of growth builds on a long-standing partnership with Hellman & Friedman (H&F), a global private equity firm with an investment approach focused on a small number of large-scale equity investments in companies with high growth potential, which will remain the majority shareholder of Team System.

The transactions are expected to be finalized during the first quarter of 2024, subject to obtaining authorizations and the fulfillment of standard conditions for this type of transaction.

A new chapter for the expansion of TeamSystem

Commenting on the investment by ADIA and CapitalG, Federico Leproux, CEO of TeamSystem, said: “These new investments are a significant demonstration of confidence in our growth and development strategy to broaden our digital solutions offering and expand TeamSystem’s presence into new markets. We are also excited to continue our journey with Hellman & Friedman, who have been a trusted partner for over seven years.”

Blake Kleinman, Partner at Hellman & Friedman, said: “The partnership between H&F and TeamSystem has been built on a foundation of mutual trust, shared vision and a commitment to long-term growth. We are pleased with the company’s performance since investing in 2016 and are excited to continue our partnership with their world-class management team. We are also delighted to welcome ADIA and CapitalG as our trusted partners, alongside management, Hg and Silver Lake.”