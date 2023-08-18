Home » Local Derby Release ‘Bad Side’ | Niche Music
Australia/Melbourne-based indie pop band Local Derby has released their new single ‘Bad Side’ on August 17th!

Local Derby is a duo of Elsie Lange and Luke Henriques-Gomes. He is a newcomer who released his debut song ‘Forgive Forget’ in March.

The good melody that rushes over and over in less than 2 minutes is wonderful. I also like the punk rock sound of the jungle guitar and bass line. Recommended for those who like Alvvays.

“The song explores the dichotomy of wanting to communicate but walking on eggshells, and recognising yourself in another person’s bad behaviour.”

The song explores the dichotomy of wanting to communicate but walking on eggshells and recognizing yourself in the bad behavior of others.

