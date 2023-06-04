Home » Gol decorates a Boeing 737-800 in honor of the “Greatest São João in the World”
Gol decorates a Boeing 737-800 in honor of the "Greatest São João in the World"

Photo: Goal

Gol Linhas Aéreas put a sticker on one of its Boeing 737-800NG aircraft in honor of the “Greatest São João in the World”. A few days before the start of the June festivities in the city, Gol will take the cultural appreciation of one of the most important and grandiose Brazilian popular festivals across the country.

In the design, representations of a traditional rural couple can be seen, with emphasis on the logo of the celebrations of São João de Campina Grande.

The entire conception, design and application of art on the aircraft were thought and developed by Gol’s engineering team at Aerotech, the largest aircraft maintenance center in Latin America, located in Confins (MG). The themed plane will enter Gol’s domestic network on flights throughout Brazil and with the motto of the campaign “The Greatest São João in the world starts here”.

This is the first aircraft in Gol’s fleet to be decorated in honor of the most traditional June festivities in Brazil, São João. As the official airline of the festival of São João de Campina Grande, Gol reiterates its appreciation for the appreciation of Brazilian culture and its capillarity with cities in the interior of the country.

