adidas Originals and Craig Green Collaborate to Create Innovative BOOST-Infused Shoes

Adidas Originals Collaborates with British Designer Craig Green for Latest Sneaker Collection

Sportswear giant adidas Originals has teamed up with renowned British designer Craig Green for their latest joint shoe model. The collaboration showcases the brand’s iconic BOOST cushioning technology, taking it to new heights by extending it from the midsole to the entire shoe body.

Boost technology has become synonymous with comfort and performance in the world of sneakers. Known for its exceptional cushioning properties, it has revolutionized footwear design over the years. In the past, BOOST materials were predominantly utilized in the midsole to enhance the overall shoe comfort. However, this exclusive adidas Originals and Craig Green collaboration takes things a step further.

For the first time ever, BOOST technology has been extended to cover the toe, shoe side, and heel, creating an unprecedented full BOOST shoe body. The joint sneaker model is based on adidas Originals’ classic Stan Smith style, marrying timeless aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. To highlight the unique collaboration, the words “Craig Green” are embossed on both sides of the shoe, signifying the special identity of this limited-edition release.

Adidas aficionados are well aware that shoes featuring BOOST technology often come with a premium price tag due to its reputation as the brand’s most iconic and exclusive technology. However, this time adidas Originals and Craig Green have gone all out, offering this new model with an all-in-one BOOST design, promising customers the ultimate in comfort and satisfaction.

The highly anticipated adidas Originals x Craig Green co-branded shoes are set to hit stores on September 14th. This release presents a rare opportunity for sneakerheads and fans alike to own a unique piece of footwear that combines the best of adidas Originals’ heritage with Craig Green’s innovative design sensibilities. Make sure to mark the date in your calendar and get ahead of the crowd to secure your pair!