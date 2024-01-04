advertisements coming January 29th

Starting January 29, Amazon Prime Video will introduce advertisements when watching movies and TV series in the United States. This innovation, as stated by the company, aims to support and increase investments in compelling content for a long period. Amazon stressed that the number of ads will be significantly fewer than those found on traditional TV and other streaming services.

User options and public reactions

For subscribers who prefer to avoid advertising, an additional option will be available for $2.99 ​​per month in the United States. The decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some expressing concern about the impact on their viewing experience.

The cost of Amazon Prime and Prime Video

Currently, Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available separately for $8.99 per month. With the introduction of the ad-free option, monthly costs will increase slightly for those who choose this mode.

Starting February 5, viewers in the UK and Germany will begin experiencing the new streaming formula with advertising integrated into their favorite shows. By the spring, Italian Amazon Prime Video users will also be involved in this new experience.

Amazon’s move comes in a broader context in which other streaming services, such as Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix and Paramount Plus, have introduced or increased the presence of advertisements in their cheaper offers.

Prime membership benefits

Despite the newness of the ads, Amazon highlights the many benefits of Prime membership, which include free shipping, access to exclusive content on Prime Video, special discounts, ad-free listening to music on Amazon Music, grocery deliveries, and much more.

Amazon concludes the communication by reiterating the value of Prime membership and teasing additional features and programs for its members in the future. The decision to include advertisements represents a major shift in Amazon’s strategy in the competitive streaming market.

Amazon Prime Video’s move to include advertising represents a significant milestone in the streaming landscape, marking a shift in strategies to balance the offering of high-quality content with sustainable business models. The option to remain ad-free, albeit at an additional cost, gives consumers more choice, reflecting the growing diversification and personalization of streaming services.

Share this: Facebook

X

