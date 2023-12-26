Home » AI Pin, the cell phone replacement, already has a delivery date for its first buyers LaPatilla.com
Introducing the Humane AI Pin: The Revolutionary Wearable Tech

The latest in wearable technology has arrived, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. The Humane AI Pin, which does not have a traditional screen, uses voice signals and projection to display information in the user’s hand, prioritizing privacy and contextual intelligence.

So, what can the Humane AI Pin do? Its capabilities include voice-based messaging and calling, a “catch up” feature that summarizes your email inbox, bringing food closer to the camera to obtain nutritional information, and getting real-time translations. The device boasts a collaboration with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Tidal, providing access to advanced artificial intelligence technologies, including ChatGPT.

Under the hood, the Humane AI Pin is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon processor and a Qualcomm AI engine, running on the brand’s Cosmos OS operating system. Available for pre-order in Eclipse, Lunar, and Equinox colors, the last two are priced at $799 due to their unique variants. Not only does the device offer advanced artificial intelligence and projection capabilities, but it also functions as a Mobile Virtual Operator (MVNO), providing users with mobile connectivity regardless of their other devices.

The Humane AI Pin is redefining what it means to wear and interact with technology. Read more about this groundbreaking device on Infobae.

