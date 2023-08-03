Air Canada Partners with Apple to Bring Apple TV+ Content to Passengers

Title: Apple TV+ Content Takes to the Skies with Air Canada Partnership

Subtitle: Passengers will be able to enjoy series like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Sisters, Severance, and Foundation!

Apple has reached new heights in its entertainment commitment with Apple TV+, extending its programming to an unexpected location – the skies. The tech giant has teamed up with Air Canada, striking a deal that will provide an enhanced entertainment experience for passengers on board.

Through this collaboration, Air Canada customers will gain access to a selection of Apple TV+ content, including movies and series, even if they are not subscribed to the streaming service.

The Canadian airline announced that Apple TV+ content will be available starting in August. Passengers will be able to enjoy popular titles such as Ted Lasso, Bad Sisters, Severance, and Foundation on the screens inside the aircraft. John Moody, Air Canada’s general manager of product design, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, “We look forward to welcoming customers on board to catch up on their favorite shows and discover new hits during their flight. This new partnership with Apple puts us on track to increase our inflight entertainment content by more than 95% since last year.”

Currently, Air Canada offers an array of movies, series, and podcasts as part of its inflight entertainment system, free for all customers. To celebrate the collaboration, Air Canada is also offering two free months of Apple TV+ to new and returning subscribers. In Canada, an Apple TV+ subscription typically costs $8.99 per month.

This partnership marks the second agreement between Apple and an airline, following American Airlines’ integration of Apple TV+ content into its inflight entertainment system in 2020.

It remains unclear whether Apple TV+ content will be available on all Air Canada planes starting from August 1 or if the content will be gradually added to the inflight entertainment system.

Meanwhile, those on the mainland interested in enjoying Apple TV+ programming can do so through a monthly subscription or various free trial alternatives.

As Apple continues to expand its reach and offer its content to new audiences, this partnership with Air Canada sets the stage for an elevated inflight entertainment experience. With the skies now connected to Apple TV+, passengers can look forward to a captivating journey through their favorite shows and movies, making their time in the air even more enjoyable.

