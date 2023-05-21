Alan Wake 2 looks set to launch in October

We’ve seen Norman Reedus do it for Death Stranding 2, Tony Todd for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 -Man 2) did it, and many other actors did it over the years. Of course, when I’m talking about revealing upcoming games or new details, these details don’t mean that already announced games are public. It’s time for another example.

Matthew Porretta is probably best known as the voice of actor Alan Wake and Dr. Casper Darling in Control among game lovers, he A guest on a recent episode of Monsters, Madness and Magic, when he was too eager, he had the following to say about Alan Wake 2 when Justin Young asked about the process of becoming the titular character:

“I’ve been working on it. It should come out in October. We’re working on it now.

Porretta went on to say that he went to Remedy in Finland last week, so it sounds like his information is fresh. It’s worth noting, though, that things could change–even if October sounds like the perfect month for the upcoming survival horror game.