The Samsung Electronics headquarters hides an alien companion from a distant, unfamiliar planet. After a series of mysterious actions, this fantastical creature has become a top-secret engineer of Samsung, working with the R&D team to create extraordinary technology, inspiring star fans to unleash their creativity and make themselves wonderful. It is Samsung’s new virtual character G∙NUSMAS, who will officially meet you soon!

G∙NUSMAS, a miniature blue alien creature with watery eyes, is Samsung’s latest virtual creation. The idea originated from the fact that whenever Samsung launched an original new product, the outside world joked: Samsung must have alien employees to develop such innovative black technology.

Samsung hopes to impress young people, especially millennials and Generation Z (MZ), with G∙NUSMAS. YH Lee, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Marketing at Samsung Electronics, said: “We observed consumers’ deep interest in Samsung Electronics from Internet memes, so we came up with a friendly and lovable virtual character. The strange alien creatures will bring you to know Samsung from different angles, hoping to shorten the distance with consumers.”

“G∙NUSMAS” is the opposite spelling of Samsung “SAMSUNG”. It lives on the planet Nowus-129, which is 100 million light-years away from the earth. It is the reverse name of Samsung’s South Korean headquarters at 129 Suwon (Suwon City).

Samsung will next release a series of short films detailing the birth of G∙NUSMAS and the story of his unexpected arrival on Earth. Please stay locked, work, play and experience with G∙NUSMAS at Samsung HQ. In the film, G∙NUSMAS, a super-lively personality, sings and dances while experiencing various Samsung devices, jumping on the display screen, or dancing happily on the mobile phone screen.

G∙NUSMAS debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Berlin (IFA 2022), and the series of stories will be simultaneously available on YouTube, Facebook and other official communities and Samsung’s official website from now onSamsung.com. Star fans will soon be able to interact with G∙NUSMAS in the community, metaverse and other digital platforms.