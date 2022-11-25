Price Comparison King gives you four major guarantees:

★ Brand new unopened company goods ★ Sell as much as you want

★ Guarantee that you will not lose money when you buy it ★ Rolling over the whole Taiwan at ultra-low prices

★ To ensure the rights and interests of netizens, all purchases will be unpacked and inspected on site

【Product description】

Xperia 1 III (12GB/256GB) Best Price Comparison Price: 22,900 yuan All colors are subject to the store’s stock, the quantity is limited and while stocks last The products are all Taiwan original company goods, guaranteed to be brand new and unopened Welcome to call to inquire about exclusive door number project discounts To ensure the rights and interests of netizens, all purchases will be unboxed and inspected on site

【Method of purchase】

Please call the following stores immediately, indicating the identity of the price comparison king netizen，Inform you that you want to purchase special sale products, and complete the appointment according to the instructions of the store staff: