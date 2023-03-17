Home Technology Amazfit GTR Mini Announces Thin and Light Body + GPS + 14-Day Battery Life-ePrice.HK
Recently released smart watches are getting bigger and bigger. The Apple Watch Ultra has a diameter of 49mm. The recently released Amazfit GTR Mini is the opposite, with a diameter of only 42mm. A new option. In addition to the small size of the Amazfit GTR Mini, another selling point is believed to be a battery life of up to 14 days.

Lightweight and long battery life

Amazfit GTR Mini’s 42mm diameter body is only 9.25mm thick, weighs only 24.6g, and is equipped with a 20mm silicone strap. The screen is 1.28-inch AMOLED, and its built-in 280mAh battery can last for 14 days in normal use, 7 days in heavy use, 20 and 30 days in power-saving mode or pure timekeeping mode respectively. Even if the GPS is turned on for a long time, it can be used continuously for 25 hours. Amazfit said that the GTR Mini has a patented circularly polarized antenna that can enhance GPS signal reception and supports 5 global positioning systems.

Patented GPS Antenna

Amazfit GTR Mini supports more than 120 sports modes. The watch is 5ATM waterproof and can be worn while swimming. In terms of health monitoring, it has round-the-clock heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and can also be used to monitor sleep and stress status. Together with exercise data, it can be synchronized with mobile phone programs such as Google Fit, Apple Health, Strava, Relive and Adidas Running.

Third-party programs can be installed

Amazfit GTR Mini uses the ZeppOS 2.0 system, which can install third-party programs or Widgets, and can also download or customize the surface, and receive messages synchronously with the mobile phone, but it does not have call and voice assistant functions. The Amazfit GTR Mini is priced at US$120 (equivalent to HK$942) and comes with pink, black and blue straps, the former with a gold body and the others with a silver-gray body.

Source: gsmarena

