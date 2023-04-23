Amazon also rates the stream for non-Prime subscribers

As we have been able to tell on these pages, the first leg of the Champions League Derby will be broadcast exclusively on Prime il next May 10, 2023 at 9 pm. However, according to current legislation, the situation could change.

The news was reported by Calcio e Finanza, according to which Prime Video, precisely on the basis of the rules established by AgCom, would have opened to possibility of transmitting the match in the clear even for those who don’t have a Prime membership.

In this case, the popular newspaper reports that the platform is apparently choosing the partner who will have to broadcast the big match unencrypted and discussions are underway with Sky (via TV8), Mediaset (on Canale 5), La7, Rai and Discovery. However, a final decision has not yet been made and in all likelihood the announcement will arrive only next week.

This choice is linked to the Agcom legislation concerning the “list of events of particular relevance to the company whose dissemination on unencrypted schedules is ensured”including the semi-finals of the Champions League should there be at least one Italian team.

“The Authority establishes the following list of events considered of particular relevance for society, which television broadcasters subject to Italian jurisdiction cannot broadcast exclusively and only in encoded form, in order to ensure at least 80% of the Italian population the possibility to follow them on a free schedule without additional costs” reads the regulation, which draws up a list in which they are found precisely “the final and semi-finals of the Champions League and the Europa League if Italian teams are involved”.