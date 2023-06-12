Amazon has all the pieces together: Creepy movie fun for Prime customers

If you have Amazon Prime, you can now watch the second part of an exciting scary film on Prime Video at no additional cost, part 1 is also available. Anyone who has always wanted to see both films now has the opportunity to do so.

Six years ago, the successful remake of a Stephen King classic hit the cinemas. Who „Es“ already knows, who knows that clowns will be seen with different eyes from now on. Fun takes on a whole new meaning.

Stephen King’s It: Parts 1 and 2 now on Amazon Prime Video

The sequel followed two years later in 2019 – “It Chapter 2” and takes place exactly 27 years after the horrific events of the summer of 1989. Since June 8th you can also watch the second part on Amazon Prime Video. Of course, there are no extra costs for Prime members (watch Amazon Prime Video).

Trailer for the first part of the film:

IT (2017) – Trailer for the Stephen King classic

However, if you haven’t seen the first part yet, you can watch it right away on Amazon Prime Video. But be careful: frightened people should, if at all, Maybe watch films during the day and not in the evening.

Worth knowing: Both parts were staged by Andy Muschiettiwhich is in theaters this summer „The Flash“ causes a sensation. By the way, the first film after “It Chapter 2” for Muschietti.

The sequel from 2019:

IT Chapter 2 (2019) – Trailer for the sequel to Stephen King’s classic

How much are the two films worth?

In terms of quality, the first part stands out a bit and secures a solid rating of 7.3 points on the IMDb. This looks even better at Rotten Tomatoes – 86 percent agreement speak for the film.

The second part does better with 6.5 points and 62 percent, but still promises spooky entertainment in the best sense of the word.

Underscore: Look at! Assuming you dare too. But you have to make that decision yourself. In any case, the “love” Pennywise is waiting for you.