Amazon, Project Kuiper’s satellite connection faces Europe

Amazon announced a major partnership with Vodafone. Il Project Kuiperdesigned by the company led by Andy Jessy to provide “fast and affordable broadband to communities around the world without or underserved by the traditional Internet” – thanks to thousands of satellites in low earth orbit (low Earth orbit, LEO) – is officially one of the tools Vodafone will be using for boost its 4G and 5G coverage in Europe and Africa.

Vodafone will use Kuiper satellites to connect its antennas located in isolated regions, where it is more complicated and expensive to offer traditional fiber and radio link connectivity.

Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices and Services (left) together with Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone Group

Dave Limpsenior vice president of Amazon Devices and Servicessaid this collaboration aims to “get the most out of expanded connectivity, particularly in the residential broadband, agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation and financial services sectors.”

Project Kuiper testera two prototype satellites in the coming monthsbefore starting the final satellite launches in the first half of 2024. Amazon announced last March that it had signed contracts with several commercial launch providers, such as Arianespace, Blue Origin (Bezos’ aerospace company) and the United Launch Alliance.

In short, the collaboration with Vodafone confirms the effort that Amazon is making to offer its satellite connection service – an alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink – by the end of next year. Indeed, Project Kuiper plans to offer the first pilot services to selected corporate customers by 2024. And Vodafone and Vodacom will be among the first to participate in these tests. Which will not be conducted only in Europe and Africa. Amazon has entered into a similar partnership with mobile phone operators in different areas of the world: in the USA, for example, Verizon it will use Project Kuiper to extend its 4G and 5G networks.

But it’s not just about satellites and business. Commercial initiatives such as the one announced by Amazon and Vodafone are an important step towards the reduction of the digital divide.

