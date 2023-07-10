AMD and Bethesda Launch Game Bundle Exchange Featuring ‘Starfield’ on July 11

AMD and Bethesda Softworks to Offer Game Exchanges for “Starfield” Starting July 11th

The gaming community is eagerly anticipating the upcoming wave of game exchanges set to begin on July 11th. The highly anticipated game “Starfield” by AMD and Bethesda Softworks will be at the forefront of this wave, offering a range of Ryzen processors and Radeon RX graphics cards for redemption. Although AMD has not officially released a press statement, keen-eyed gamers spotted the information on a Taiwanese exchange website.

This exciting Game Bundle event will run from July 11th to September 30th, with a redemption deadline of October 28th. Players who purchase qualifying processors or graphics cards will be eligible to redeem either the “Standard Edition” or the “Advanced Edition” of “Starfield”. The “Advanced Edition” will feature the Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 9 7900-series processors and RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7900-series graphics cards.

For those opting for the “Standard Edition” of “Starfield”, they will have the opportunity to exchange their purchase for the Radeon RX 7600, which boasts the RDNA 3 architecture. This graphics card is comparable to other models such as the Radeon RX 6650 XT, Radeon RX 6600 XT, and Radeon RX 6600.

It is worth noting that it is quite rare for a graphics card to cover such a wide range of the Radeon RX 6000 series. This demonstrates the commitment of AMD and Bethesda Softworks to provide gamers with top-tier hardware options. However, it is important to highlight that the Ryzen processor range only includes the Ryzen 7000 series with the Zen 4 architecture and does not cover the Ryzen 5000 series with AM4.

Gamers eagerly anticipating the release of “Starfield” can now make preparations for the upcoming game exchanges. This wave promises an exciting opportunity to upgrade gaming hardware while immersing oneself in the highly anticipated world of “Starfield”. Stay tuned for AMD’s official press release and further information on this thrilling Game Bundle event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

