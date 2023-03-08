When the time comes to March, the layout of AMD and Intel’s latest generation CPU processors is almost in placeRyzen 7000 series, Ryzen 7000X3D series, and 13th-generation Core processors are the current mainstream, and the newly installed machines are basically selected from these three series.

For the convenience of selection, some foreign media compiled a performance chart of AMD and Intel processors, which can be divided into game performance and application performance. You can evaluate which processor to choose according to your own needs.

The first is the game performance at 1080p, with an RTX 4090 graphics card and Windows 11 operating system. In this list, AMD’s new Ryzen 9 7950X3D is the king. After enabling PBO, the performance will be even higher, and the frame rate has a certain distance from other processors.

Under 2K resolution, the ranking has not changed much. Ryzen 9 7950X3D still ranks first, but the gap ahead of Core i9-13900KS and Core i9-13900K has narrowed.

The case of 99% frame rate is similar, whether it is 1080p or 2K, Ryzen 9 7950X3D is still ranked first.

In terms of game performance, the Ryzen 7000X3D series has successfully regained its position, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is stronger than the Core i9 with a high clock speed of 6GHz.

Next is the single-core and multi-core performance of the processor, which mainly tests the performance of applications. Intel Core i9 is still the leader, but there are no processors such as Ryzen 9 7950X3D in the test. Considering that 3D V-Cache is mainly useful for games, applications Performance has little impact, so even if it is included, Intel will still have an advantage in these areas, depending on your needs.

Overall, gamers recommend 3D V-Cache processors such as Ryzen 9 7950X3D. In terms of daily applications and professional productivity, Intel is stronger.

Considering that the current price of Ryzen 9 7950X3D is relatively expensive, gamers can wait for Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which is expected to be released in April. The current price has not yet been announced. If the price is reasonable, it may be the most worth buying game processor this year.

