Home » AMD launches new 7000-series GPUs this quarter –
Technology

AMD launches new 7000-series GPUs this quarter –

by admin
AMD launches new 7000-series GPUs this quarter –

AMD has confirmed that we will see the launch of new mainstream Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards this quarter.

This information comes from AMD’s most recent financial earnings call, which also gave us plenty of other information about the company’s first-quarter 2023 revenue. We haven’t been told which GPUs will be available by the end of the quarter, but given AMD’s confirmation of “mainstream” cards and recent leaks of the RX 7600 and potentially the 7700 at Computex later this month, those cards are likely is what we will see.

Right now, the only AMD RDNA 3 cards available are the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, which are great for those looking to spend a lot of money on GPUs, but for the budget-conscious audience, the only option is to stick with Use the older 6000 series. By the looks of it, though, we’ll soon have more options.

See also  AirPods Pro 2: the bluetooth headphones to always keep in your ears

You may also like

Driving report: Smart #1 in the test

Dead Island 2, how to survive the zombie...

“I just don’t have the balls for it”

The new ARPG blockchain work “Seraphim in the...

Rooms are reborn on Airbnb, the CEO: “Let’s...

Testing the Cremina SL hand lever machine and...

Team Liquid and Alienware team up to create...

Apple and Google work together to prevent unwanted...

Emotions in AI models: If GPT-3.5 is afraid,...

LEGO takes us to the world of dreams...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy