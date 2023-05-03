AMD launches new 7000-series GPUs this quarter

AMD has confirmed that we will see the launch of new mainstream Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards this quarter.

This information comes from AMD’s most recent financial earnings call, which also gave us plenty of other information about the company’s first-quarter 2023 revenue. We haven’t been told which GPUs will be available by the end of the quarter, but given AMD’s confirmation of “mainstream” cards and recent leaks of the RX 7600 and potentially the 7700 at Computex later this month, those cards are likely is what we will see.

Right now, the only AMD RDNA 3 cards available are the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, which are great for those looking to spend a lot of money on GPUs, but for the budget-conscious audience, the only option is to stick with Use the older 6000 series. By the looks of it, though, we’ll soon have more options.