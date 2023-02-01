Golden Pig has reported the first performance test of AMD’s upcoming RDNA3-integrated GPU, the Radeon 780M.



The AMD Radeon 780M uses the new RDNA3 GPU architecture and will be the fastest integrated GPU when it launches. The RDNA3 iGPU product will initially consist of two parts, Radeon 780M and Radeon 760M. The Radeon 780M will feature 12 Compute Units for a total of 768 SPs and speeds up to 3GHz, while the Radeon 760M will feature 8 Compute Units for a total of 512 SPs and speeds up to 2.8GHz as well.



These iGPUs will be powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7040 Phoenix APU, which has a TDP rating of 35-45W. In addition, these chips are expected to retain all Radeon-exclusive features such as ray tracing, FSR, RSR and other technical support when the notebook computer hits shelves this March.

Bilibili’s famous technology creator Golden Pig released the first performance data of AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics card. The tests were performed in 3DMark Time Spy and used two different configurations. Both configurations feature LPDDR5X, but the first uses LPDDR5X-7500 and the second uses DDR5-5600. Considering that the APU has always been very dependent on memory bandwidth, the LPDDR5X solution undoubtedly provides the best performance results.

With LPDDR5X, the AMD Radeon 780M RDNA3 GPU scores about 3000 points in 3DMark Time Spy, while the DDR5 solution scores about 2750 points. This marks a 26% increase over its predecessor, the Radeon 680M RDNA2 GPU. This GPU easily beats popular laptop GPUs from the previous generation, such as the GTX 1050 Ti, and even comes close to the RTX 2050 laptop GPU.

With the launch still a few months away, we can expect AMD to optimize its iGPU drivers to deliver better performance in the future. The Radeon 780M is expected to easily surpass NVIDIA’s RTX 2050 when it launches with faster memory solutions and overclocking capabilities. It’s also why NVIDIA decided to finish off its MX line of entry-level chips and focus on discrete GPUs, as competition in the iGPU space grows fiercer with each generation.

