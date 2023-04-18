AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Professional Cards Announced

The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 series graphics cards are the world‘s first professional workstation graphics cards featuring the advanced AMD chiplet design and the first to support DisplayPort 2.1 for a superior viewing experience on next-generation displays. While AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Delivering Geomean performance up to 1.5x faster than the previous generation, both graphics cards outperform the competition for the most demanding professional and creative applications.

The main features

Key features of the new tabs include:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture and Chiplet Design – Offers higher performance and greater efficiency than the RDNA 2 architecture. New AMD RDNA 3 compute units share resources across rendering, AI, and raytracing to deliver approximately 50% more raytracing performance per compute unit compared to the previous generation

– Offers higher performance and greater efficiency than the RDNA 2 architecture. New AMD RDNA 3 compute units share resources across rendering, AI, and raytracing to deliver approximately 50% more raytracing performance per compute unit compared to the previous generation Dedicated AI Acceleration and Second-Generation Raytracing – New AI instructions and increased AI throughput deliver more than 2x performance over previous AMD RDNA 2 architecture, while 2nd generation raytracing technology delivers significantly higher performance over previous generation

– New AI instructions and increased AI throughput deliver more than 2x performance over previous AMD RDNA 2 architecture, while 2nd generation raytracing technology delivers significantly higher performance over previous generation AMD Radiance Display Engine with DisplayPort 2.1 Support – Supports the highest resolutions and over 68 billion colors and offers support for higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture and competitive offerings. The display outputs support next-generation displays and multi-monitor configuration options, creating an ultra-immersive visual environment

– Supports the highest resolutions and over 68 billion colors and offers support for higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture and competitive offerings. The display outputs support next-generation displays and multi-monitor configuration options, creating an ultra-immersive visual environment Certified for Leading Professional Applications – AMD works with leading professional software application providers to ensure AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are designed for the most demanding 24/7 environments and are tested to meet high standards, delivering the balance ideal between performance and stability. The list of certified applications is available on the AMD website

Availability and prices

AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series Graphics Cards will be available at major retailers at starting from the second quarter of 2023. AMD Radeon PRO W7900 has an SEP of 3,999 USDWhile AMD Radeon PRO W7800 has an SEP of 2,499 USD. Product availability in OEM and SI systems is planned for second half of 2023.