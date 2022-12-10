A few days ago, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX ran scores appeared in Geekbench 5, but for gamers, they must want to know the 3DMark results, and just a few days before the listing, the well-known hardware foreign media VideoCardz got the first Radeon 7900 series The first 3DMark results are indeed related to RTX 4080, so I will sort them out for you below.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT’s 3DMark benchmarks leaked, with RTX 4080

Earlier, the foreign media VideoCardz said that they got the first confirmed 3DMark results for the upcoming Radeon 7900 series, including 3DMark Fire Strike and 3DMark Time Spy, and the text stated that the performance was in line with expectations, which means that it is the same as the official statement in the previous press conference. almost.

VideoCardz does not provide screenshots of 3DMark test results, but directly puts them in the comparison table.

The first is 3DMark Time Spy, which has two settings for testing Extreme (4K) and Performance (1440p). Radeon RX 7900 XTX is more than 50% faster than the previous generation Radeon RX 6950XT, and Radeon RX 7900 XT is 25% faster, which is quite a big improvement. of. Compared with the competitor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, the 4090 is faster by 12% and 18% respectively:



The most important RTX 4080, both settings Radeon 7900 series are a bit slower, Time Spy Extreme gap is a bit smaller, only about 5% slower.

3DMark Fire Strike also has two settings, Ultra (4K) and Extreme (1440p). In this test mode, Radeon 7900 XTX performed better. The scores of both settings surpassed RTX 4080 by about 9~10%. Radeon 7900 XT only loses a little bit, about 1~2%:



So on the whole, it has mutual contact with RTX 4080. Of course, there is no way to show whether the experience in the game is like this. We still have to wait until the actual test report appears. What is certain is that the performance of the Radeon 7900 XT series should not disappoint.

As for the RTX 4090, as AMD officially said, the Radeon 7900 XT series is built for the RTX 4080, and there is still a gap with the RTX 4090.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards will be available on December 13 for $999 and $899, respectively. With the sale of these two cards, the RTX 4080 must feel pressured. Recently, it has been reported that NVIDIA intends to reduce the price (some platforms in the UK have already lowered the price). Friends who want to buy graphics cards remember to wait first.

Source: VideoCardz