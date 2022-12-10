Another hit in a villa in the province of Treviso. On Wednesday afternoon, two misrepresented thieves broke into the villa of the Bevacqua di Panigai counts in Col San Martino. They forced open an external grate and then raided the historic home, stealing antique jewels from the safe, worth around five thousand euros.

The owners noticed the two fleeing bandits when they were returning home by car, and tried to chase them on foot in the vineyard behind the villa, armed with a stick, without success. They then turned to the Carabinieri, who went to inspect the place and started the investigation.

On the same day, another hit at home, again in Col San Martino, with loot of cash and tools.