According to the most recent Statistical Yearbook of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Colombia is among the countries in the region with the greatest extreme poverty.

The report reveals that 15% of the Colombian population lives in extreme poverty, which makes the country the third with the highest percentage in this section, after Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

Although poverty in the region fell from 30.5% to 29.8%, the report also warns that the situation remains worrying. Colombia also appears as the fifth country with the highest unemployment rate in the region, with 13.4% of the population able to work in the country, four points above the average estimated by ECLAC.

The Colombian government has implemented several measures to address the situation, including social aid programs and economic stimuli, but there is still a long way to go to achieve a sustainable improvement in the economic and social conditions of the Colombian population.