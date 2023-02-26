Home News A Colombia marked by extreme poverty
News

A Colombia marked by extreme poverty

by admin
A Colombia marked by extreme poverty

According to the most recent Statistical Yearbook of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Colombia is among the countries in the region with the greatest extreme poverty.

The report reveals that 15% of the Colombian population lives in extreme poverty, which makes the country the third with the highest percentage in this section, after Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

Although poverty in the region fell from 30.5% to 29.8%, the report also warns that the situation remains worrying. Colombia also appears as the fifth country with the highest unemployment rate in the region, with 13.4% of the population able to work in the country, four points above the average estimated by ECLAC.

The Colombian government has implemented several measures to address the situation, including social aid programs and economic stimuli, but there is still a long way to go to achieve a sustainable improvement in the economic and social conditions of the Colombian population.

See also  The meeting to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet was held ceremoniously. The Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the National People’s Congress of the State Council and the Central Military Commission of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference called to congratulate Xi Jinping on the congratulatory plaque with the inscription "Building a beautiful and happy Tibet and fulfilling the dream of great revival" Wang Yang attended the meeting and delivered a speech-Xinhua

You may also like

Ministers do not agree with the Health Reform

They ask to improve security in TM and...

DeFi Can Offer a Better Experience and Returns...

Chocoano Miller Mosquera signed with Venezuelan soccer

60 dead and 80 survivors in shipwreck off...

The first time at Mecspe with satellite injectors...

SUVs Nissan: connected, safe vehicles with cutting-edge technology

The officers and soldiers of a certain brigade...

Digital Value launches operation for transfer to Euronext...

Will the peak and plate change in Bogotá...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy