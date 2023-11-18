AMD Radeon RX 7900M vs NVIDIA’s RTX 4090: Geekbench 6 Leak Test Results

AMD has made waves in the tech world with the recent announcement of its flagship AMD Radeon RX 7900M laptop GPU. The highly anticipated launch sparked curiosity as to how it would compare to NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 laptop GPU. Now, the wait is over as relevant data has finally emerged in the Geekbench 6 database, and the results are quite impressive.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900M, based on the RDNA 3 graphics architecture, boasts an impressive 72 computing units and 4,608 cores. With a maximum clock speed of 2,090 MHz and 16GB VRAM memory, it certainly packs a punch. Equipped with SmartShift technology, the TGP (total graphics power) of 160W can be increased to 200W, making for a powerful and versatile GPU.

A recent Geekbench 6 database entry for the Alienware m18 laptop, featuring a Ryzen 7945HX processor, 32GB DDR5 memory, and RX 7900M GPU, revealed a Vulkan benchmark score of 171,430. This result places the RX 7900M as the top-performing laptop GPU in the Vulkan benchmark, surpassing the RTX 4090 by a significant margin.

While the RX 7900M excelled in the Vulkan benchmark, its performance in the OpenCL test was less impressive, scoring 144,611 points. This places the RX 7900M behind the RTX 4090 in the OpenCL test, highlighting the differing strengths of the two GPUs.

It’s important to note that these benchmark results represent performance in benchmarking tests, rather than actual game performance. Additionally, both AMD and NVIDIA offer their own performance and image quality improvement technologies, which may impact real-world gaming performance in varying ways.

The Alienware m18 laptop, featuring the AMD Radeon RX 7900M, has been launched in select markets, with a recommended price of US$2,799.99. However, availability in Taiwan is currently unclear.

In the end, the superiority of the RX 7900M over the RTX 4090 laptop GPU in real-world gaming scenarios will ultimately depend on the specific games being played. As technology continues to advance, the ongoing competition between AMD and NVIDIA will undoubtedly result in further developments and advancements in the world of gaming GPUs.

