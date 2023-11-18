Chinese Gymnastics Team Celebrates World Championship Ceremony and 70th Anniversary

The Chinese Gymnastics Team World Champion Ceremony Held

On November 17, the Chinese Gymnastics Team World Champion Ceremony and the Chinese Gymnastics Team’s 70th Anniversary Commemoration were held in Beijing, marking a significant milestone for the national team.

During the ceremony, young members of the current national team presented flowers to the seniors of the national gymnastics team, honoring their accomplishments and contributions to the sport.

The event also saw the participation of prominent figures in the gymnastics world, including Zhou Jinqiang, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, who presented a souvenir to Morinari Watanabe, chairman of the International Gymnastics Federation.

Lan Yalan, the first batch of national gymnastics team athlete representatives, and Li Ning, a former member of the Chinese gymnastics team, delivered speeches at the ceremony, reflecting on the team’s journey and achievements over the past 70 years.

International Gymnastics Federation President Watanabe Morinari also delivered a speech, praising the Chinese national gymnastics team for their outstanding performance and contributions to the sport.

The ceremony also featured speeches from Tokyo Olympics women’s individual champion and trampoline athlete Zhu Xueying, as well as Tokyo Olympic parallel bars champion and gymnast Zou Jingyuan, highlighting their experiences and success in the sport.

Gymnast Qiu Qiyuan, who won the gold medal in the uneven bars event at the 2023 Antwerp Gymnastics World Championships, was also honored during the ceremony. He posed with his own photo on the world championship list, symbolizing his achievement as the new world champion of the Chinese gymnastics team.

The event concluded with the Chinese national gymnastics team taking the oath of winter training, reaffirming their dedication and commitment to excellence in the sport.

Overall, the Chinese Gymnastics Team World Champion Ceremony was a celebration of the team’s rich history, remarkable achievements, and the promising future of gymnastics in China.

