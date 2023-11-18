JTBC’s New Drama ‘Welcome to Sandali’ Starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun

“Ji Changxu and Shin Hye Sun Star in JTBC’s New Weekend Drama “Welcome to Sandali” Premiering Next Month”

JTBC is set to premiere a new weekend drama titled “Welcome to Sandali” on December 2nd next month. The drama will revolve around the story of “Zhao Sandali”, a character who leaves his hometown only to lose everything and then return to reunite with his loved ones. Starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, the drama is set to be a heartwarming story of love, friendship, and healing.

Ji Chang-wook will play “Cho Yong-pil”, a forecaster at the Jeju Island Meteorological Bureau, while Shin Hye Sun takes on the role of “Zhao Eun Hye”. The drama is expected to explore the themes of love, perseverance and the importance of cherishing the ones we hold dear.

Director Cha Young-hoon, known for his work on “When the Camellia Blooms” and “People of the Meteorological Agency: A Cruel History of Love in the Society,” expressed his excitement about the new drama, describing it as a story of love, friendship, and healing.

Both Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun shared their reasons for starring in “Welcome to Sandali”, with Ji Chang Wook expressing his admiration for the interesting script and the enjoyable filming process, as well as the sincerity and love of his character. Shin Hye Sun also shared her emotional connection to the script, stating that it reminded her of the emotions she felt as a child.

From the trailer and line rehearsal, it is clear that the drama will center around the relationship between the male and female protagonists who are “childhood sweethearts”. The trailer suggests a potential reunion between the characters as they rediscover their feelings for each other in their hometown of Jeju Island.

The drama is highly anticipated by fans and is expected to capture the hearts of viewers with its touching story and talented cast.

Overall, “Welcome to Sandali” is shaping up to be a must-watch drama, and fans of Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun are eagerly awaiting its premiere.

