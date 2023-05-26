Spalletti, Napoli and the crisis of the second year

Two is not better than one. At least in Naples. Spalletti too, like the coaches who preceded him, experienced the crisis in his second year , the moment in which, like Gattuso, Ancelotti, Sarri and even before Benitez, the problems came to the surface. Evidently difficulties in the relationship with the property, presumably due to diametrically opposed points of view in the management and planning of work. It was like this for everyone, even for Sarri at the end of the second year. However, the extension of the contract did not put things right, his adventure in blue in fact ended the following season.

The casting for the post Spalletti: from Italian to Motta

It was like this for Spalletti as well, as he bid farewell despite the scudetto won, the affection and sense of gratitude that the city transmits to him every day. Despite the possibility of opening a cycle. The coach’s words unequivocal, until proven otherwise. A situation without winners, to be completed without collateral damage. The presence of a non-compete clause which would not prevent Spalletti from resigning but at the same time would deprive him of the possibility of coaching another team, one of the hot spots in the story. The president, for his part, began the casting of the replacement: Italian and Motta at the moment two names that could be the club’s casebut we are only at the beginning of a summer which, also considering the position of sporting director Giuntoli, who is also ready to say hello, will inevitably be very hot.