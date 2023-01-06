In this year’s CES keynote speech, AMD finally publicly announced the new generation of Ryzen 7000X3D processor, using AMD 3D-Vcache stacked packaging technology, so that the processor has greater L3 cache acceleration game performance.

In addition to Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which will become the new ultimate gaming processor, this generation also joins the flagship model of Ryzen 9 7950X3D and high-end models such as Ryzen 9 7900X3D, so that players who need a larger cache have more choices.

From the specification point of view, Ryzen 9 7950X3D maintains 16 cores and 32 execution threads, a maximum 5.7GHz Boost clock speed, 144MB cache capacity and 120W TDP design; compared with the previous specifications, it can be known that the stacked 3D-Vcache capacity of this generation is 64MB .

Then Ryzen 9 7900X3D also has 12 cores and 24 threads, a maximum 5.6GHz Boost clock, and 140MB Cache capacity; while Ryzen 7 7800X3D also has 8 cores and 16 threads, a maximum 5.0GHz Boost clock, and 104MB Cache capacity.

The three AMD Ryzen 7000X3D series processors are expected to be launched in February this year. The pricing of the processors has not yet been announced, but they will definitely be more expensive than the existing Ryzen 7000X series processors.