On January 6, Chen Qiaoen responded to the question of snoring by posting on Weibo,Said that he was snoring because he suffered from severe sleep apnea, and he has recovered.

Chen Qiaoen said that she hadn’t noticed this problem for 40 years, but her husband Alan discovered it. “The sweet sleeping face actually made a sound like a dinosaur.” Alan also found that he would often stop breathing.

The doctor said that her situation is relatively rare, because severe sleep apnea is usually in obese men, and it is rare to encounter a body like hers that needs surgery.

After examination, the doctor saidWhen she goes into deep sleep, her throat collapses and she can’t breathe until her brain wakes her up, so the body can’t go fully to rest.

The treatment method is to cut off the flat line of the throat with a knife, and remove the meat from the place that will collapse during sleep.Chen Qiaoen said that a piece of meat was gouged out of her throat, which made her unable to speak for two weeks, and unable to eat too hard food for a month.

According to reports, sleep apnea, also known as sleep apnea syndrome, is caused by repeated stenosis and obstruction of the upper airway during sleep caused by various etiologies, resulting in apnea, leading to alveolar hypoventilation and hypoxemia, resulting in Complications such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, diabetes and cerebrovascular disease may even cause sudden death at night.

The doctor said that if the snorer’s snoring is even and rhythmic, and the breathing is very stable, this kind of snoring is generally called physiological snoring, which belongs to “benign snoring”, which can be improved by adjusting sleep habits and correcting body position. If there are typical symptoms such as continuous loud snoring at night, frequent waking up, increased nocturia, sweating, morning headache, daytime lethargy, irritable personality, restless sleep, and hyperactivity, etc., you need to be alert to the possibility of illness.