AMD Reportedly Preparing Two Ryzen 8000 Series Notebook Processors with Varied Specifications

AMD is reportedly gearing up to release two new processors in its Ryzen 8000 series for notebooks. Recent reports suggest that these processors, named Strix Point and Strix Halo, will have different specifications.

Strix Point is expected to feature 4 Zen 5 cores and 8 Zen 5c cores. On the other hand, Strix Halo is said to come with 16 Zen 5 cores, a 40 CU GPU, and a 256-bit LPDDR5X memory interface. These specifications indicate that Strix Halo will be a significantly different APU processor compared to Strix Point.

Interestingly, there are some possibilities that the Strix Halo might be a desktop Zen 5 processor with Mall Cache and different IO Dies. Both APUs are expected to have AI engines, but Strix Halo will have a power consumption range of 20-120W, while Strix Point’s power consumption will be in the range of 15-45W.

It should be noted that it is still considered early to delve into the details of the Zen 5 processors. However, more comprehensive news is expected to emerge in January next year. Much will depend on how AMD plans to tackle the current competition in terms of mixed-core processors.

Source: techpowerup, @Olrak29_ on Twitter, @kopite7kimi on Twitter, Moore’s Law Is Dead on YouTube, VideoCardz

