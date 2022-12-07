Recently, a piece of news circulated in online discussion forums that AMD’s partner (AIB) will not sell the public board (MIA, Made By AMD) RX 7900 graphics card produced by AMD in China.

According to China Bobantang, AMD’s release of the RX 7900 graphics card in China has been cancelled, and its partners will not sell MIA graphics cards in China, but will only sell their own version of the RX 7900 graphics card.

The ref 7900XTX/7900XT package is marked as ‘made in Taiwan’. This wording does not meet the current standards in mainland China, so AMD needs to prepare a new version of the package specifically for mainland China. 👀 — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) December 6, 2022

There was a report about ten days ago that mentioned a supply shortage, but the content was quite vague. At the same time, a small number of voices mentioned issues involving Taiwan.Until now it is discovered that the original The Radeon RX 7900 series is labeled “made in Taiwan“, and for this reason, it was inconsistent with the opinions of the Chinese government, forcing AMD to cancel the release and change to release the AIB version in advance. AMD still plans to release the RX 7900 graphics card in China, but it will be in a packaging designed for the subcontinent.

It is also reported that XFX, PowerColor and Sapphire will try their best to sell their AIB graphics cards on the first day of sale on December 14th. As for other AIB partners, brands such as ASUS, GIGABYTE and MSI will start selling their own RX 7900 series graphics cards within a week or two after the official sale.