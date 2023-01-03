When the NVIDIA RTX 4090 was first launched, it encountered a number of serious disasters where the power supply ports were burned. Although the official investigation results later pointed out that the power cord was not plugged in properly, the controversy over its 16Pin has not dissipated. AMD’s RX 7900 XTX/XT uses the traditional 2 x 8pin / 3 x 8Pin power supply interface, so it avoids similar incidents.

However, the RX 7900 XTX is not completely safe. Recently, it has been questioned that its hot spot temperature is as high as 110 degrees, while the GPU core temperature is only 50 degrees. AMD’s handling is to reassure users that there is no problem within the redundancy of the design, on the other hand, it also quietly collects user feedback, and states that if users encounter similar temperature problems, they can contact the official after-sales service.

Earlier hardware enthusiast Der8auer found that when testing four RX 7900 XTX public versions, horizontal/vertical installation, reducing the gap between GPU and cooler, replacing gaskets, etc. cannot avoid the problem of high hot spot temperature. Later, he said that the “culprit” of this problem is likely to be that the public version uses inferior VC vapor chambers or substandard vapor chamber materials, resulting in the failure of the coolant to return normally, resulting in local overheating problems.

According to Der8auer, 48 cases of RX 7900 XTX “high fever” have been collected on the Internet, and enthusiastic netizens have sent graphics cards to assist in the analysis.

If his guess is true, it means that the public version of the RX 7900 XTX is defective and the product in question will need to be recalled.