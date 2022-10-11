Home Technology NVIDIA DLSS 3 performance measured average 2.95x improvement and new game information
Technology

NVIDIA DLSS 3 performance measured average 2.95x improvement and new game information

by admin
NVIDIA DLSS 3 performance measured average 2.95x improvement and new game information

One of the highlights of this generation of NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU updatesDLSS 3”, during the test period, NVIDIA provided a pre-release test version, mainly for the media to have a glimpse of the performance improvement brought by DLSS 3. Tested games include Microsoft Flight Simulator, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Unreal Engine 5: Lyra, F1® 22, Unity Enemies, Traitor 2077 and Justice Online”, use 2160p resolution and the highest settings for light tracking.

In the DLSS 3 game settings, there will be clear options for “Super Resolution” and “Frame Generation”. Both functions must be enabled at the same time to use the technology of DLSS 3, while players of the RTX 30 / 20 series can only be enabled. Super Resolution function, Frame Generation will not be enabled.


↑ Microsoft Flight Simulator DLSS 3 settings.


↑ 《Denyu Rebellion 2077》 DLSS 3 setting.

RTX 4090 is accelerated by DLSS 3, and the performance of “Dianyu Renke 2077” can achieve an average performance improvement of 140 FPS about 3.5 times; and the Enemies movie animation released by the Unity engine can also be achieved with DLSS 3 under real-time ray tracing rendering. 103 FPS about 3.68x performance upgrade.

Under the DLSS 3 Performance setting, the RTX 4090 can achieve a performance improvement of about 1.9x~4.7x times, and the average is about 2.95x times, which is also in line with the performance of 2-4x times when NVIDIA published it.

However, it is also necessary to wait for the game to support DLSS 3 technology in order to benefit the players of the RTX 40 series, but the RTX 4090 initially develops the support of DLSS 3, and when the mid-level, entry-level RTX 4060 comes out in the future, players will be able to get better game acceleration performance upgrade.

See also  The research of the Sony Computer Science Laboratories of Paris and Rome for a better and sustainable future


↑ DLSS 3 game performance test, the higher the better.

In addition, the relevant times for new games that support DLSS 3 are as follows:

  • “SUPER PEOPLE”: DLSS 3 Early Access will be available on October 12 at 1:00 pm Taiwan time
  • Loopmancer: DLSS 3 Update Coming October 12
  • Justice ‘Fuyun Court’: New DLSS 3 Graphics Showcase Coming October 12th
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator: DLSS 3-enabled beta will be available to Xbox Insider Program members on October 16
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available on October 18 with simultaneous support for DLSS 3

Many heavyweight game developers around the world also fully support DLSS 3, and more than 35 games and applications have announced support:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Atomic Heart
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Bright Memory: Infinite
  • “Chernobylite”
  • Conqueror’s Blade
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • 《Dakar Rally》
  • Deliver Us Mars
  • Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • 《F1® 22》
  • FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch
  • Frostbite Engine
  • “HITMAN 3”
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • “ICARUS”
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • 《Justice》
  • “Loopmancer”
  • 《Marauders》
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • “Midnight Ghost Hunt”
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • 《Naraka Bladepoint》
  • NVIDIA Omniverse™
  • NVIDIA Racer RTX
  • 《PERISH》
  • 《Portal With RTX》
  • 《Response》
  • Warhammer 40K: Darktide
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl
  • 《Scathe》
  • Sword and Fairy 7
  • Edge of Rebirth (SYNCED)
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • 《THRONE AND LIBERTY》
  • 《Tower of Fantasy》
  • Unity
  • Unreal Engine 4 & 5

source: https://news.xfastest.com/

Further reading:

You may also like

Open cloud and artificial intelligence, the digital transformation...

What is Fakeyou, the app to speak with...

The Milky Way may be disintegrating scientists: the...

What is Fakeyou, the app to speak with...

Jony Ive, Apple’s former chief design officer, leads...

PC sales plummet by 20%, which is the...

The Milky Way may be disintegrating scientists: the...

In the battle for robot work, humans are...

Xbox Overwatch 2 players seem to get disconnected...

In the battle for robot work, humans are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy