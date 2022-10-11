One of the highlights of this generation of NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU updatesDLSS 3”, during the test period, NVIDIA provided a pre-release test version, mainly for the media to have a glimpse of the performance improvement brought by DLSS 3. Tested games include Microsoft Flight Simulator, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Unreal Engine 5: Lyra, F1® 22, Unity Enemies, Traitor 2077 and Justice Online”, use 2160p resolution and the highest settings for light tracking.

In the DLSS 3 game settings, there will be clear options for “Super Resolution” and “Frame Generation”. Both functions must be enabled at the same time to use the technology of DLSS 3, while players of the RTX 30 / 20 series can only be enabled. Super Resolution function, Frame Generation will not be enabled.



↑ Microsoft Flight Simulator DLSS 3 settings.



↑ 《Denyu Rebellion 2077》 DLSS 3 setting.

RTX 4090 is accelerated by DLSS 3, and the performance of “Dianyu Renke 2077” can achieve an average performance improvement of 140 FPS about 3.5 times; and the Enemies movie animation released by the Unity engine can also be achieved with DLSS 3 under real-time ray tracing rendering. 103 FPS about 3.68x performance upgrade.

Under the DLSS 3 Performance setting, the RTX 4090 can achieve a performance improvement of about 1.9x~4.7x times, and the average is about 2.95x times, which is also in line with the performance of 2-4x times when NVIDIA published it.

However, it is also necessary to wait for the game to support DLSS 3 technology in order to benefit the players of the RTX 40 series, but the RTX 4090 initially develops the support of DLSS 3, and when the mid-level, entry-level RTX 4060 comes out in the future, players will be able to get better game acceleration performance upgrade.



↑ DLSS 3 game performance test, the higher the better.

In addition, the relevant times for new games that support DLSS 3 are as follows:

“SUPER PEOPLE”: DLSS 3 Early Access will be available on October 12 at 1:00 pm Taiwan time

Loopmancer: DLSS 3 Update Coming October 12

Justice ‘Fuyun Court’: New DLSS 3 Graphics Showcase Coming October 12th

Microsoft Flight Simulator: DLSS 3-enabled beta will be available to Xbox Insider Program members on October 16

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available on October 18 with simultaneous support for DLSS 3

Many heavyweight game developers around the world also fully support DLSS 3, and more than 35 games and applications have announced support:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atomic Heart

Black Myth: Wukong

Bright Memory: Infinite

“Chernobylite”

Conqueror’s Blade

Cyberpunk 2077

《Dakar Rally》

Deliver Us Mars

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

《F1 ® 22》

22》 FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch

Frostbite Engine

“HITMAN 3”

Hogwarts Legacy

“ICARUS”

Jurassic World Evolution 2

《Justice》

“Loopmancer”

《Marauders》

Microsoft Flight Simulator

“Midnight Ghost Hunt”

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

《Naraka Bladepoint》

NVIDIA Omniverse™

NVIDIA Racer RTX

《PERISH》

《Portal With RTX》

《Response》

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

《Scathe》

Sword and Fairy 7

Edge of Rebirth (SYNCED)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

《THRONE AND LIBERTY》

《Tower of Fantasy》

Unity

Unreal Engine 4 & 5

