Home » AMD stresses that Radeon graphics cards have larger VRAM and better 1440p gaming performance
Technology

AMD stresses that Radeon graphics cards have larger VRAM and better 1440p gaming performance

by admin
AMD stresses that Radeon graphics cards have larger VRAM and better 1440p gaming performance

AMD emphasizes that today’s AAA titles require more than 8GB of VRAM for better game performance at 2K, 2560 x 1440 resolution. AMD compared RX 6750 XT 12GB to NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, both priced at $399.

The test was tested with “Far Cry 6”, 1440p, ULTRA, and light chase high settings. Compared with the RX 6750 XT 12GB, it has a higher average performance of 82 FPS and 1% Low 73 FPS. However, the test only provides a set of data for reference, and a higher VRAM configuration can reduce the reduction of texture quality.

It’s just that AMD has no plans to update the RX 7800, 7700 and other series of graphics cards, so players can only continue to wait. Although AMD does have a relatively generous VRAM configuration among graphics cards of the same level, there are relatively few optional graphics card models in the market, and it depends on how AMD responds.

source: community.amd.com/

Further reading:

See also  Don't know how to match CPU and GPU? Intel launches the Arc Balanced Builds program, allowing you to get the best gaming experience and price

You may also like

Meta Quest 2: Here is the VR headset...

Crust or masterpiece? Here is the algorithm that...

Microsoft won’t release new games for Xbox One

Test: ALLPOWERS S2000, large, good and cheap power...

Use multiple WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone

eSIM Iliad: how much it costs, how to...

SUV boom before the end? This model will...

eSIM Iliad: how much it costs, how to...

In May 2023 ePrice Price Comparison King Inquiry...

Ep. 38: The Ring of Power…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy