AMD stresses that Radeon graphics cards have larger VRAM and better 1440p gaming performance

AMD emphasizes that today’s AAA titles require more than 8GB of VRAM for better game performance at 2K, 2560 x 1440 resolution. AMD compared RX 6750 XT 12GB to NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, both priced at $399.

The test was tested with “Far Cry 6”, 1440p, ULTRA, and light chase high settings. Compared with the RX 6750 XT 12GB, it has a higher average performance of 82 FPS and 1% Low 73 FPS. However, the test only provides a set of data for reference, and a higher VRAM configuration can reduce the reduction of texture quality.

It’s just that AMD has no plans to update the RX 7800, 7700 and other series of graphics cards, so players can only continue to wait. Although AMD does have a relatively generous VRAM configuration among graphics cards of the same level, there are relatively few optional graphics card models in the market, and it depends on how AMD responds.

source: community.amd.com/