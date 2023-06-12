AMD’s price cuts are too hard, NVIDIA can’t sit still, RTX 4060 rescues ahead of schedule | XFastest News

Last month, NVIDIA released three graphics cards, RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti 8GB/16GB, but onlyThe RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be listed first, and the other two models will be released in July.

However, the plan cannot keep up with the changes, and the market is ever-changing. NVIDIA seems to be unable to sit still.

Foreign media broke the news that the RTX 4060 will go on sale at the end of June ahead of schedule, which is at least a week earlier than previously planned.

The outside world believes that the reason why NVIDIA and AIC made such a decision is that the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is not selling well. In addition to the 128-bit memory interface bandwidth that has been complained about by itself, AMD quickly released the RX 7600 and Lightning slashed the price of the RX 6000 series, all of which made the situation of the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB difficult.

