Home Technology “Among Us” new mode “hide and seek” update is online, really want to play ghosts and catch people | 4Gamers
Technology

“Among Us” new mode “hide and seek” update is online, really want to play ghosts and catch people | 4Gamers

by admin
“Among Us” new mode “hide and seek” update is online, really want to play ghosts and catch people | 4Gamers

Space Werewolf Killing “Among Us” If the reasoning link is omitted, it sometimes plays like a ghost catching people, and this concept will become a new mode in the game, “hide and seek”.

The “hide and seek” mode is very simple, just like “Dead by Daylight” (DBD), playing ghosts and catching people, the difference is that “ghosts” have special shapes, while other players can only hide in various corners on the map. I have already known the various creative hiding methods of players in the game in the past.

It is worth mentioning that in the “hide and seek” mode, ordinary players can enter the vents, but ghosts seem to be unable to enter. This is not the same as the normal mode. Considering this, there may be a cooling time for entering the vents. Or maybe there are other restrictions in case the player is trying to dodge the vents.

In any case, friends who don’t want to spend their brains or slobber arguing with people about who is a liar, just want to have a casual ghost catch, you can play the new game of “Among Us” on December 9th overseas time (Taiwan should be 10th). model.

0d785f8c92a8faa397d092e030291527

See also  The Italian Tech Week 2022 is already sold out: how to follow it in streaming

You may also like

What Apple doesn’t say (about the safety of...

“Portal with RTX” is here! “The Witcher 3:...

The Game Awards 2022: i vincitori

From IBM, a new leap forward in secure...

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” officially announced that it will...

Microsoft partners with mindfulness app Calm to turn...

“Baldur’s Gate 3” is confirmed to be launched...

The new mode of Google Chrome browser is...

Computers and tablets of 2022: the best to...

Company of Heroes 3 is coming to consoles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy