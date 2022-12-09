Space Werewolf Killing “Among Us” If the reasoning link is omitted, it sometimes plays like a ghost catching people, and this concept will become a new mode in the game, “hide and seek”.

The “hide and seek” mode is very simple, just like “Dead by Daylight” (DBD), playing ghosts and catching people, the difference is that “ghosts” have special shapes, while other players can only hide in various corners on the map. I have already known the various creative hiding methods of players in the game in the past.

It is worth mentioning that in the “hide and seek” mode, ordinary players can enter the vents, but ghosts seem to be unable to enter. This is not the same as the normal mode. Considering this, there may be a cooling time for entering the vents. Or maybe there are other restrictions in case the player is trying to dodge the vents.

In any case, friends who don’t want to spend their brains or slobber arguing with people about who is a liar, just want to have a casual ghost catch, you can play the new game of “Among Us” on December 9th overseas time (Taiwan should be 10th). model.