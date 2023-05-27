Analog Devices, investments in R&D and production

Investments by Analog Devices are growing, allocating 630 million euros for R&D of new generation semiconductors and for production at the Irish site in Limerick. The investment allows the construction of a new state-of-the-art plant of over 4,000 square meters dedicated to research & development and production. The new plant supporter the development of next-generation signal processing innovations designed to accelerate the digital transformation of industrial, automotive, medical and many other sectors.

600 new jobs

ADI plans to triple European wafer manufacturing capacity aligning with the company’s goal of doubling domestic manufacturing capacity. A goal intended to improve the resilience of the global supply chain and better respond to customer needs. The investment will also boost employment in the West Central region of Ireland with 600 new jobs. A significant increase from ADI’s current 1,500 employees in Ireland and 3,100 employees across Europe.

Investments are growing

The announcement comes one year after the separate investment of 100 million euros in ADI Catalyst, over 9,000sqm custom-built for innovation and collaboration on the Limerick campus. Ireland is also home to ADI’s main European research and development centre. Since its inception the center has generated more than 1,000 patents and has given rise to ADI R&D sites throughout Europe, including in Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Romania and Germany.

Designing a better future

Vincent Roche, CEO and President of ADI

Since 1976, Ireland has been a key innovation center for ADI. And that’s thanks to its strong academic and research organizations, entrepreneurial ecosystem, and progressive government leadership. This next-generation semiconductor manufacturing plant and theenlargement of the R&D team will further extend ADI Limerick’s global influence. Through organic research and development and close collaboration with our customers and ecosystem partners, we are committed to solving some of the world‘s biggest challenges and designing a more efficient, secure and sustainable future.

Investments both in R&D and in production are growing

The new investment is planned as part of a collaboration under the European Union’s “Important Projects of Common European Interest on Microelectronics and Communication Technologies” (IPCEI ME/CT) initiative. It will also support cross-border collaborative research. ADI’s bid for the IPCEI, the first in Ireland since the initiative began, is subject to final approval from the European Commission and is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.