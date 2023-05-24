Android 14 adds a lot of physical keyboard shortcuts for the big screen, have you learned it? – Qooah

Since Google released the Pixel Fold folding screen, it wants to further emphasize the improvement and support for large-screen devices. In response, Google launched Android 14 Beta 2 for Pixel phones, adding new features such as improved screen recording and split-screen mode.

Android 14 is testing new features, open two apps at the same time with one click and split the screen

Android 14 upgrades the screen recording function, which can record only a single app and hide the status bar

Now Mishaal Rahman has discovered a significantly improved menu of keyboard shortcuts from Android 14 Beta 2, but the menu can only be accessed on larger-screen devices running Android 14.

The more comprehensive list of keyboard shortcuts only appears on large screen devices, and it was added in Android 14 Beta 2. On phones/earlier versions of Android, the keyboard shortcuts dialog contained much fewer items. pic.twitter.com/H4rXh1N2tr — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 22, 2023

The keyboard shortcut option is located under Settings -> System -> Language and Input -> Physical Keyboard. If the device is running Android 14, the settings menu is in Settings -> System -> Keyboard -> Physical Keyboard.

Here is the complete list of the new 34 shortcut key combinations:

Open the notification bar: Search + N

Full screen screenshot: Search + Ctrl + S

Open the shortcut list: Search+/

Back Button: Search + ~ | Search + Backspace | Search + Left Arrow

Open home screen: Search + H | Search + Back

Overview of open applications: Search + Tab

Cycle through recent apps (forward): Alt + Tab

Cycle through recent apps (back): Alt + Shift + Tab

Launcher search: Search

Hide and show taskbar: Search + T

Open system settings: Search + I

Open Google Assistant: Search + A

Lock screen: Search + L

Bring up Notes for a quick memo: Search + Ctrl + N

Split screen with current app on the right: Search + Ctrl + Right Arrow

Split screen currently applied on the left: Search + Ctrl + Left Arrow

Switch from split screen to full screen: Search + Ctrl + Up Arrow

Mobile split screen app: Search + Ctrl + Down Arrow

Switch input language (next): Ctrl + Space | Search+Space

Switch input language (previous): Ctrl + Shift + Space | Ctrl + Search+Space

Open the secondary app: Search+ A

Open browser app: Search + B

Open the Calculator app: Search + U

Open the Calendar app: Search + K

Open the Contacts app: Search + C

Open email application: Search + E

Open the Maps app: Search + M

Open the Music app: Search + P

Open SMS app: Search + S

The official version of Google’s Android 14 is scheduled to be officially launched in August this year. If users have a device that meets the plan, they can also apply in advance to join the Android 14 Beta program.