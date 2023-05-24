Home » Argentine football team will come to Indonesia for a friendly match in June – Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

Argentine football team will come to Indonesia for a friendly match in June – Shangbao Indonesia

by admin

May 24, 2023 at 20:15 PM

158

The Argentine men’s football team will hold a friendly match with the Indonesian men’s football team in Jakarta on June 19.

[Meitu News Network]The Argentine men’s football team will hold a friendly match with the Indonesian men’s football team in Jakarta on June 19.

According to a statement released on the official website of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the Argentine national men’s football team will start a FIFA matchday tour of Asia in June and will play a match against the Australian national men’s football team in Beijing on June 15. A friendly match will also be held in Jakarta on June 19 with the Indonesian men’s football team.

In a statement, the Argentine Football Federation noted that the stadiums and schedule for the next few days will be confirmed.
However, the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has yet to issue an official statement regarding the friendly against the 2022 World Cup champions.

It is understood that the Indonesian national team will conduct a training camp from June 6 in preparation for the FIFA international match day.

See also  Zhang Wailong: The team's situation is improving, I don't know if Fernandinho can play tomorrow

You may also like

Ice hockey: Red alert for Austria’s goalkeepers

Mediobanca, the 2026 targets and the dividend policy

Italy Ukraine, Shevchenko: ‘For us it’s already a...

Football: Karagumruk sacks Pirlo – Football

Can the Paris 2024 Olympics respect the planet?...

French Open: Is it time for Roland Garros...

He judges the match between Vémola and Kincle:...

A time traveler to the 2008 Olympics, conspiracy...

Tennis: Grabher still in good shape before the...

Joe Mazzulla’s call to play Grant Williams pays...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy