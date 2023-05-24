Argentine football team will come to Indonesia for a friendly match in June – Shangbao Indonesia

The Argentine men’s football team will hold a friendly match with the Indonesian men’s football team in Jakarta on June 19.

According to a statement released on the official website of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the Argentine national men’s football team will start a FIFA matchday tour of Asia in June and will play a match against the Australian national men’s football team in Beijing on June 15. A friendly match will also be held in Jakarta on June 19 with the Indonesian men’s football team.

In a statement, the Argentine Football Federation noted that the stadiums and schedule for the next few days will be confirmed.

However, the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has yet to issue an official statement regarding the friendly against the 2022 World Cup champions.

It is understood that the Indonesian national team will conduct a training camp from June 6 in preparation for the FIFA international match day.