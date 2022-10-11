Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in central Venezuela, killing at least 25 people as of the 9th local time.

[China News Agency]Caracas: At least 25 people have been killed as of the 9th local time as torrential rains caused floods and landslides in central Venezuela, according to Reuters.

Venezuelan Vice President and Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos said on the 9th that due to the heavy rain for several days, floods and landslides occurred in central Venezuela, and five rivers flooded. It has been confirmed that at least 25 people were killed in the related incident, and the whereabouts of another 52 people are unknown.

According to the Venezuelan news agency, the town of Last Jerías in the central Aragua state was severely damaged. After torrential rains triggered floods and landslides on the 8th, the rain carried trees, rocks and sand into the area, damaging a large number of buildings and farmland.

Venezuelan President Maduro has declared the town of Raste Jerias a disaster area and announced that the country will enter a three-day mourning period from the 9th local time. Ceballos said rescue work in the area continued, with about 1,000 people involved.

In addition, Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez said that landslides occurred in three other states in the central region of the country due to heavy rain on the morning of the 9th local time, and no casualties have been found.

There has been frequent heavy rainfall in Venezuela recently. Heavy rains have caused flooding in 11 of Venezuela’s 23 states over the past week, according to Al Jazeera.