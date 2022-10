Inner Mongolia added 145 new local confirmed cases yesterday, 637 new local asymptomatic infectionsFly into the homes of ordinary people

From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 10, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported no new imported asymptomatic infections. There were 145 new local confirmed cases, including 113 cases in Hohhot City (including 42 cases from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases), 15 cases in Baotou City (1 case in Kundulun District, 1 case in Qingshan District, and 1 case in Donghe District). , 9 cases in Jiuyuan District, 3 in Rare Earth High-tech Zone), 6 cases in Hulunbuir City (including 3 cases from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases, including 4 cases in Hailar District and 2 cases in Ewenki Autonomous Banner), 1 case in Tongliao City ( From asymptomatic infection to confirmed case, in Horqin District), 2 cases in Chifeng City (1 in Hongshan District, 1 in Songshan District), 1 case in Ulanqab City (from asymptomatic infection to confirmed case, in Zhuozi County), 7 cases in Ordos City (6 cases in Dongsheng District, 1 case in Zhungeer Banner); 637 cases of asymptomatic infections, including 574 cases in Hohhot City, 22 cases in Baotou City (2 cases in Kundulun District, Qingshan City) 1 in Donghe District, 5 in Donghe District, 12 in Jiuyuan District, 2 in Rare Earth High-tech Zone), 15 in Hulunbuir City (3 in Hailar District, 3 in Ewenki Autonomous Banner, 9 in Xinbarhuyou Banner), Xing’an 10 cases in the League (9 cases in Ulanhot City, 1 case in Horqin Right Front Banner), 1 case in Chifeng City (in Songshan District), 3 cases in Ulanqab City (1 case in Jining District, 2 cases in Zhuozi County), Ordos City 1 case (in Wushen Banner), 11 cases in Bayannaoer City (5 cases in Linhe District, 3 cases in Wuyuan County, and 3 cases in Hangjinhou Banner). The 2 confirmed cases imported from abroad were diverted from the capital airport international flight to Hohhot Baita International Airport. 25 local confirmed cases were cured and discharged, including 22 in Hohhot and 3 in Ordos (1 in Dongsheng District and 2 in Dalat Banner).

As of 24:00 on October 10, there were 1,019 local confirmed cases in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, including 885 in Hohhot and 65 in Baotou (12 in Kundulun District, 12 in Qingshan District, 4 in Donghe District, and 4 in Jiuyuan District. 23 cases, 9 cases in Tumut You Banner, 5 cases in Rare Earth High-tech Zone), 20 cases in Hulunbuir City (12 cases in Hailar District, 2 cases in Oroqen Autonomous Banner, 4 cases in Ewenki Autonomous Banner, 2 cases in Xinbaerhu Right Banner), 7 cases in Xing’an League (6 cases in Ulanhot City, 1 case in Tuquan County), 5 cases in Tongliao City (3 cases in Horqin District, 1 case in Naiman Banner, 1 case in Horqin Zuoyizhong Banner), 11 cases in Chifeng City (4 cases in Hongshan District) , 1 case in Songshan District, 2 cases in Linxi County, 1 case in Wengniute Banner, 2 cases in Alukorqin Banner, 1 case in Balin Zuo Banner), 3 cases in Xilin Gol League (1 case in Xilinhot City, 2 cases in Abaga Banner) , 1 case in Ulanqab City (in Zhuozi County), 22 cases in Ordos City (11 cases in Dongsheng District, 1 case in Kangbashi District, 3 cases in Zhungeer Banner, 1 case in Yijinhuoluo Banner, and 1 case in Wushen District). 1 case in Hangzhou Banner, 3 cases in Hangjin Banner, and 2 cases in Otuokeqian Banner); 3,270 cases of local asymptomatic infections, including 3,070 cases in Hohhot City, 66 cases in Baotou City (13 cases in Kundulun District, 11 cases in Qingshan District, 11 cases in East 11 in He District, 25 in Jiuyuan District, 1 in Bayan Obo Mining District, 5 in Rare Earth High-tech Zone), 40 in Hulunbuir City (6 in Hailar District, 6 in Ewenki Autonomous Banner, 1 in Xinbaerhuzuo Banner, 25 cases in Balhu Right Banner, 2 cases in Manzhouli City), 23 cases in Xing’an League (22 cases in Ulanhot City, 1 case in Horqin Right Front Banner), 1 case in Tongliao City (in Naiman Banner), 23 cases in Chifeng City (1 case in Hongshan District) 12 cases in Songshan District, 1 case in Linxi County, 1 case in Karaqin Banner, 6 cases in Alukorqin Banner, 2 cases in Bahrain Zuo Banner), 1 case in Xilingol League (in Erenhot City), 12 cases in Ulanqab City (2 in Jining District, 7 in Zhuozi County, 1 in Xinghe County, 2 in Shangdu County), 8 in Ordos City (1 in Wushen Banner, 1 in Hangjin Banner, 6 in Etuokeqian Banner) 25 cases in Bayannaoer City (15 cases in Linhe District, 6 cases in Wuyuan County, 1 case in Dengkou County, 3 cases in Hangjinhou Banner), and 1 case in Alxa League (in Alxa Left Banner). 28 confirmed cases imported from abroad and 12 asymptomatic infections were diverted from international flights from Capital Airport to Hohhot Baita International Airport. The above personnel are all isolated and treated in designated hospitals, and all close contacts are placed under centralized isolation and medical observation in designated places to strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic.