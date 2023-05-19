Android 14 is testing new features, open two apps at the same time with one click and split the screen

Since the screens of smartphones are getting bigger and bigger, and there are more and more applications, in many cases we need to switch back and forth between multiple applications, which is very inconvenient. Fortunately, the Android native operating system has launched a split-screen multitasking function a few years ago, which can solve this problem very well.

In order to make the split-screen function more useful, Google once planned to launch the application combination function in Android 12, which can quickly allow users to launch two applications at one time and enter the split-screen mode. It’s a pity that this feature has not officially appeared in the Android system until now. But there is news that it may be carried on the Android 14 system released later this year.

According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman’s revelations on his Twitter, Google has added a new launcher flag to Android 14 Beta 2. The option is called “Save App Portfolio” and is hidden in the split-screen menu in the recent app view. middle.

Currently enabling the hidden launcher flag has no effect, indicating that the option is not quite ready for testing. After the function is completed, the user can create a desktop shortcut by using the option of “Save Application Combination”, save the two commonly used split-screen applications, and click to start the two applications directly and enter the split-screen mode.

In fact, the application combination function is more suitable for devices with larger screens such as Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet than mobile phones. Because the screen is larger, the application after splitting the screen can have a larger window, and even more applications can be used at the same time.

It is worth mentioning that Samsung currently offers a similar app combination feature on its flagship Galaxy S and Tab devices, and Microsoft has a similar feature on the Surface Duo series.