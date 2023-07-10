Android and Windows grow together

A Samsung notebook is no longer required for Quick Share. (Image source: GIGA)

With Quick Share, Samsung has long offered a function that allows users to wirelessly transfer content from their cell phone to Windows. Previously, however, a Samsung computer was required. That has now changed, because from now on the manufacturer no longer plays a role.

Samsung: Quick Share now without a Samsung computer

There has been one for more than two years Windows-Tool von Samsung available, via which users can wirelessly transfer files between smartphones, tablets and computers. So far, however, there was an important restriction, because both devices had to come from Samsung.

With the just released version 1.4.40 of Quick Share, Samsung has opened up. A Samsung smartphone or tablet is still required, but at least the manufacturer no longer plays a role in the computer (Source: Microsoft Store). This should make the useful tool more interesting for many users in one fell swoop – if it weren’t for this one catch.

What is actually good news is slightly clouded by another limitation. According to the changelog of the new version of Quick Share on the Windows machine necessarily a network card from Intel to be available. Intel’s Bluetooth drivers must be at least version 22.50.02, and Intel’s WLAN drivers must be version 22.50.07. So anyone who has installed a network card from another manufacturer – for example from MediaTek – is left out.

How to connect your Android phone to Windows:

Google and Microsoft alternatives to Quick Share

Samsung’s Quick Share is not the only wayto wirelessly transfer files between Windows and Android. Microsoft also offers such a tool with Smartphone Link (formerly Your Phone or Ihr Smartphone), as does Google with Nearby Share (formerly Android Beam).

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

