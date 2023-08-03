Anime-Serie & Real-Film im Stream

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is the next genius prank from Alice in Borderland and Hyde & Closer mangaka Haro Asō. You can find out where you can watch the anime series and the real film in the stream here.

Real-Film im Stream

The live-action adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a Netflix-Original and appears on 3. August 2023 exklusiv bei dem Streamingdienst. In den Hauptrollen spielen Eiji Akaso (Kamen Raidâ Birudo, Super Rich), Mai Shiraishi (Gekijouban Bad Boys J: Saigo ni mamorumono, Teppachi!) und Shuntarô Yanagi (Alice in Borderland, Tokyo Ghoul).

Watch Zom 100 Real movie on Netflix

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – Trailer OmeU

Anime series in stream (OV & German)

The anime adaptation of “Zom 100” is searched for in vain on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix & Co. Currently “Zom 100” can only be found on a specialized anime streaming service.

In Germany the series is am July 9, 2023 as OmU in the simulcast on “Crunchyroll” – since then a new episode has been released every week. The German dubbing (GerDub) of the current episode will appear 3 weeks after the release of the original.

The series is part of the streaming service’s premium content, which you can watch from the fan subscription (EUR 6.99 per month). You can also watch the first 3 episodes in the original version with subtitles for free.

Watch Zom 100 Anime Series at Crunchyroll

Episodenliste

Consequence

title

Premiere (OMU)

Premiere (GerDub)

1

Akira of the Dead

9.7.2023

30.7.2023

2

Bucket List of the Dead

16.7.2023

6.8.2023

3

Best Friend of the Dead

23.7.2023

13.8.2023

4

Flight Attendant of the Dead

31.7.2023

20.8.2023

5

TBA

6.8.2023

27.8.2023

6

TBA

13.8.2023

3.9.2023

7

TBA

20.8.2023

10.9.2023

8

TBA

27.8.2023

17.9.2023

9

TBA

3.9.2023

24.9.2023

10

TBA

10.9.2023

1.10.2023

11

TBA

17.9.2023

8.10.2023

12

TBA

24.9.2023

15.10.2023

What is it about

The young Akira Tendo is enthusiastic: He got a job at the company of his choice, the colleagues are friendly and everything seems perfect. But he soon realizes that his employer is an exploiter: everyone has to work overtime, taking vacations is frowned upon and the sheer pressure to perform is unbearable. Finally, Akira’s last straw in the company breaks away when he witnesses that the young colleague he has fallen in love with is the mistress of the bossy boss.

After three years at the company, Akira is completely drained. He considers resigning – but that is unnecessary when he wakes up one day in the zombie apocalypse. Instead of fearing for his life, this is more of a reason for joy for Akira and a perceived new beginning of his life. He sets out to complete a list of 100 things he wants to experience before he becomes a zombie himself.

