Estudiantes thrashed Goias in La Plata and is excited about the Copa Sudamericana

Estudiantes thrashed Goias in La Plata and is excited about the Copa Sudamericana

Estudiantes thrashed Goias 3-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the South American Cup which played at home at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium and has one foot in the next phase for the return to Brazil.

With a double from Benjamin Rollheiserthe great figure of the match, and the opening scorer scorer Guido CarrilloEduardo Domínguez’s team was far superior and forcefully won the first game of the series.

The La Plata team played a very good first half, where he squeezed the Brazilian team a lot inside his field and forced him to take refuge in the background. the uruguayan Mauro Méndez had two clear chances to put the local advantage but goalkeeper Tadeu had good reflexes and sealed his goal to avoid partial defeat.

A strong iron from Bruno Santos de Méndez left Goias with ten players, since the right side was sent off with a direct red card. This made it easier for the locals to advance, but that area, from which the goal came after a cross from Gastón Benedetti that Carrillo connected with his head, without brand, between the centrals.

A few minutes later, the team led by Eduardo Domínguez became bigger on the wings, taking the ball from one side to the other due to the spaces that Goias left him.

A cross from the right allowed Rollheiser cross a volley shot for the 2 to 0. Again the 10 scored for the 3 a 0 final.


