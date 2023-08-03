What hair color for thin hair? 5 color techniques make your mane look fuller!

If you have thin hair, you should pay extra attention to the hairstyle. In addition to a suitable haircut, the right nuance can also work wonders and conjure up more fullness. But what hair color is actually best for thin hair?

What hair color for thin hair?

For now: thin hair should not be confused with fine hair. Fine hair describes the hair structure, thin hair – the hair density. This difference plays a crucial role in the choice of hairstyle and hair color. A uniform color suits women with fine hair very well. On the other hand, for women with thin hair, the uniform color, whether dark or light, draws attention to the hair density. For this reason, there are various color techniques that conjure up more volume through the combination of light and dark strands.

If you have thin hair, choose a rich, shiny and warm base tone. Go for as natural a nuance as possible. Bold red hues are out of place. It is best to opt for a blonde or brown shade with a red tinge. The hairline should always be a little darker – this is how experienced hairdressers conjure up more fullness in the hairstyle.

Dye hairline chocolate brown and highlights golden brown

If you want to fake more fullness, dye the hairline at least two shades darker than the hair. It is best to choose a tone that resembles the natural color. This allows the hair to grow out unobtrusively, which makes care much easier.

The mane itself is not dyed in a uniform shade, but an attempt is made to create different color dimensions by combining several nuances.

Matching hair colors:

White gold for the highlights and ashy brown for the hairline Platinum blonde for the highlights and caramel for the hairline Soft blonde for the highlights and light brown for the hairline

Face-framing: Blonde highlights and golden-brown base tone

With the face-framing technique, only the front strands are colored lighter so that they gently frame the face. This looks particularly flattering in combination with beach waves and gives the hair great volume. The highlights provide beautiful light reflections and flatter the skin. Combinations of ash blonde or honey blonde and caramel or chocolate brown, which look very natural, are particularly popular.

Hair contouring instantly makes the mane look thicker

Another variant to give the haircut more structure is the hair contouring technique. It offers individual color solutions that can be adapted to your own hairstyle. Naturalness is a top priority in the dyeing technique. Several shades are specifically selected that flatter the complexion and hardly differ from your own hair color. The transitions between the base tone and the highlights are very gentle and do not catch the eye.

Balayage color technique: More volume for brown hair

Balayage is a freehand technique. The hairdresser applies intensive nuances to the hair in a targeted manner. Especially with a brown base tone, the light highlights can be easily attached and provide more depth. Particularly popular with women with thin, brown hair are:

Caramel Highlights: a warm, golden brown shade that makes hair shine without being overpowering. Goes perfectly with a dark brown to chestnut base tone.

Honey Blonde Highlights: the honey blonde shade is applied freehand. It compliments light brown shades and makes hair shine.

Copper Highlights is an unobtrusive copper shade that flatters the skin and creates exciting color accents. You can find different nuances that give both light brown and dark blonde hair a fresh kick.

Ash Blonde Highlights: Since the balayage is applied freehand, you can achieve very good results even with a very light shade. This shade can also perfectly cover the first gray hairs. Another advantage: the combination of ash blonde and chocolate brown creates exciting light reflections that perfectly loosen up thin hair.

What hair color for straight, dark blonde hair?

The balayage coloring technique can give not only curly but also straight hair a volume booster. The basic hair tone is refined with subtle highlights in blonde nuances. The result looks particularly good on women with caramel blonde hair. This shade is a natural blend of dark blonde and light brown. It can be spiced up with highlights in warm, light blonde shades. In addition, a gloss can work wonders and help thin, dull hair to shine again.

Babylights make blonde hair look fuller

Babylights are very fine highlights that create exciting light reflections in the hair. They are inspired by the hair colors of children between 2 and 6 years old. One shade lighter than the base tone is used for the Babylights – the individual strands are precisely colored freehand with a brush. In addition, a few lowlights – i.e. darker highlights that create depth and give the hairstyle more volume – are colored. This technique is perfect for fall, because in summer blond hair becomes even lighter. Very light shades of blonde are unfavorable for thin hair.

Spice up thin gray hair with blonde highlights

Women over 50 are struggling with a new problem: gray and thin hair. On the one hand you need more volume, on the other hand you also need some color that flatters the skin. Cool white and gray colors make the hair look dull and straw-like. If you don’t want to dye your hair right away, you can opt for blonde and dark gray highlights instead. The rule applies here: the dark gray nuance comes into the hairline to bring in more depth. Highlights in wheat blonde, on the other hand, will spice up the hairstyle and make the skin look fresher.

Thin hair is a big challenge. But with the right hairstyle and a suitable hair color you can conjure up volume. There are several rules of thumb when coloring. The base tone should look as natural as possible, the hairline should be darker than the hair and highlights and lowlights should be combined for a successful result.

