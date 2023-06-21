Home » Appeared in the FCC database Beats Studio Pro is expected to be released shortly
In May of this year, foreign media found a new Beats over-ear wireless headset with product number A2924 and ID BeatsStudioPro 1.1 in the code of macOS Ventura 13.4; yesterday, this Beats Studio Pro headset was found to have been registered in the US Federal Communications Commission’s database , I believe it will be published soon.

Following the old design of 2017, the news means that Beats Studio Pro will become the successor model of Beats Studio 3 Wireless. Since the latter was launched in October 2017, only new body colors have been released so far, and no hardware updates have been made. It is said that Apple will add new features to Beats Studio Pro, including a new Apple chip, improved active noise reduction, a transparency mode, and support for Hey Siri.

It is a pity that Beats Studio Pro will continue to use the Beats Studio 3 Wireless design that has been on the market for nearly 6 years, and there will be no obvious changes. The website MacRumors estimated that Apple should release the wireless headphones in the next few weeks based on the date that Beats Studio Pro was logged into the FCC database.

Source: macrumors

